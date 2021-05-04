Russia's Transneft Says Oil Flow In April Sees 6.5% Decrease Year-on-Year
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:03 PM
The oil flow through the pipeline infrastructure of Russian operator Transneft decreased in April by 6.5 percent compared to the same period last year, to 36.81 million tonnes, according to spokesperson Igor Demin
The company expects to have a flow of 37.43 million tonnes in May.
Meanwhile, the flow of Russian oil slumped in April by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 35.27 million tonnes. It is expected to reach 35.95 million tonnes in May.