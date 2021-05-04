UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Transneft Says Oil Flow In April Sees 6.5% Decrease Year-on-Year

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

Russia's Transneft Says Oil Flow in April Sees 6.5% Decrease Year-on-Year

The oil flow through the pipeline infrastructure of Russian operator Transneft decreased in April by 6.5 percent compared to the same period last year, to 36.81 million tonnes, according to spokesperson Igor Demin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The oil flow through the pipeline infrastructure of Russian operator Transneft decreased in April by 6.5 percent compared to the same period last year, to 36.81 million tonnes, according to spokesperson Igor Demin.

The company expects to have a flow of 37.43 million tonnes in May.

Meanwhile, the flow of Russian oil slumped in April by 6.3 percent year-on-year to 35.27 million tonnes. It is expected to reach 35.95 million tonnes in May.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Same April May Million

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

7 minutes ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

7 seconds ago

Robber arrested in police encounter in faisalabad

9 seconds ago

Philippine president gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vac ..

10 seconds ago

Petroleum Division ensures transparency in awardin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.