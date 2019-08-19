Russia's Transneft should take control over crude oil delivery and acceptance points (CODAP) where crude gets into pipelines, the company's President Nikolai Tokarev suggested on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russia's Transneft should take control over crude oil delivery and acceptance points (CODAP) where crude gets into pipelines, the company's President Nikolai Tokarev suggested on Monday, while discussing the incident with contaminated oil in Druzhba pipeline with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The proposals concern, above all, control over the CODAPS. There are about 150 of them. They belong mainly to oil companies or some private companies. Our representatives have accreditation there, but we do not have operational control, we do not run these points in full accordance with our set of rules.

We have suggested transferring operational control to Transneft," Tokarev said.

Transneft president added that this would help the company take all the necessary steps to ensure good oil quality.

In addition, Tokarev suggested that the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology and the technological regulator Rostekhnadzor certify labs that analyze oil quality.

"At the moment, they are also a motley bunch, unfortunately. Each of them is working by their own rules, with their own chemicals, with their own tools. And, of course, the results of these laboratories differ. There is no single scale to assess their work," he said.