MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich refuted on Tuesday media reports saying that Russia and Turkey could resume flights on July 15, stressing that it is too early to discuss dates of international air travel resumption.

"We are not discussing the resumption of air travel with Turkey on July 15.

Yes, we are aware of the offer by the Turkish authorities, who mentioned this date. We have taken note of it," Dietrich told reporters.

"The resumption of international travel will depend on the epidemiological situation. I have said many times that it is necessary to assess the safety of Russia's domestic flights resumption in terms of COVID-19 spreading," the minister added, noting that it is too early to announce any dates.