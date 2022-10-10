UrduPoint.com

Russia's Transport Ministry Says 1,490 People Transported Across Kerch Strait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Russia's Transport Ministry Says 1,490 People Transported Across Kerch Strait

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Nearly 1,500 people have been transported across the Kerch Strait in the 24 hours following the Crimean Bridge explosion, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs.

"According to data from Rosmorrechflot (the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport), ...by 18:00 (15:00 GMT) October 9, 1,490 people were transported through the Kerch Strait, including 712 people from Crimea, 778 people to Crimea ... The ferries also transported 85 heavy trucks to the seaport of Kavkaz (Krasnodar region) and 77 heavy trucks to the Crimean port of Kerch," the transport ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The ministry specified that 757 people were transported across the Kerch Strait using passenger vessels, while 737 others - using ferries. Ferry transportation will continue at night.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.

Bastrykin said on Sunday that investigators and officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had identified suspects involved in the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack.

Late on Saturday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had resumed railway service on the Crimean Bridge and that all scheduled trains would be able to cross it, both passenger and freight ones. Trucks will have to use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait in the next 24 hours, Khusnullin specified.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Prime Minister Water Russia Car Died Vladimir Putin Krasnodar Kerch October Sunday All From

Recent Stories

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

42 seconds ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

27 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

30 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

34 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

44 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.