(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Nearly 1,500 people have been transported across the Kerch Strait in the 24 hours following the Crimean Bridge explosion, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs.

"According to data from Rosmorrechflot (the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport), ...by 18:00 (15:00 GMT) October 9, 1,490 people were transported through the Kerch Strait, including 712 people from Crimea, 778 people to Crimea ... The ferries also transported 85 heavy trucks to the seaport of Kavkaz (Krasnodar region) and 77 heavy trucks to the Crimean port of Kerch," the transport ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The ministry specified that 757 people were transported across the Kerch Strait using passenger vessels, while 737 others - using ferries. Ferry transportation will continue at night.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.

Bastrykin said on Sunday that investigators and officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had identified suspects involved in the Crimean Bridge terrorist attack.

Late on Saturday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had resumed railway service on the Crimean Bridge and that all scheduled trains would be able to cross it, both passenger and freight ones. Trucks will have to use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait in the next 24 hours, Khusnullin specified.