Russia's Treason Suspect Safronov Receives First Negative COVID-19 Test - Monitors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Russia's Treason Suspect Safronov Receives First Negative COVID-19 Test - Monitors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia's treason suspect Ivan Safronov, who is currently in custody in Moscow, has tested negative for COVID-19, and the results of the second test will be available in two days, Marina Litvinovich, a member of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Safronov, an aide to the head of the Russian space agency and a former military journalist, was recently isolated with suspected coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that the treason suspect would receive all the necessary assistance if the diagnosis was confirmed.

"Ivan Safronov is still isolated with suspected coronavirus. The results of the first test have been revealed, it is negative. We are now waiting for the second one, it will be ready in two days," Litvinovich said.

