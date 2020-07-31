UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Treason Suspect Safronov Receives Second Negative COVID-19 Test - Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Ivan Safronov ” an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, currently held in custody on treason charges ” has tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed on Friday.

Moscow Public Monitoring Commission told Sputnik on Thursday that Safronov, recently isolated with suspected coronavirus, had received negative results of his first test.

"Yesterday, I had a conversation with the head of the Lefortovo detention facility, who told me that Ivan Safronov tested for coronavirus twice, and both tests returned negative. I can note that Safronov feels fine, he has either been transferred from an individual quarantine cell to a regular cell, or will soon be transferred," Moskalkova said, as quoted by her press service.

Safronov, who is also a former military journalist, was detained on July 7 and placed in custody until September 6 on the same day. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, Safronov is suspected of handing classified information about Russia's defense sector to a special service of a NATO country. Safronov's legal defense said soon after his detention that he is suspected of passing information about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa to Czech special services since 2012, with the United States claimed to be the end recipient of the information. The former journalist denies his guilt.

