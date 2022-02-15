(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's announcement that some troops deployed near Ukraine were returning to bases "must be followed by action," said Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's announcement that some troops deployed near Ukraine were returning to bases "must be followed by action," said Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

"Every real step of de-escalation would be a reason for hope. For now, there are only announcements and these must now be followed by action," she said at a press conference following talks with her Spanish counterpart in Madrid.