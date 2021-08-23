UrduPoint.com

Russia's Trust In Many European Energy Partners Seriously Undermined - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Russia's Trust in Many European Energy Partners Seriously Undermined - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia's trust in many of its European partners in the energy sector has been undermined, and the extension of the Third Energy Package to Nord Stream 2 has further eroded confidence in their reliability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov has already accused the European Commission of dishonest behavior concerning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and promised to legally defend Russia's rights in the matter. It was in response to the EC decision to retroactively extend the effect of the third round of EU energy market legislation to Nord Stream 2.

"As for trust, it is a complicated matter. Trust is accumulated over years, but can be wasted overnight ... Our trust in many European partners in the energy sector has also been seriously undermined. In May 2019, the EU adopted amendments to the so-called gas directive of the Third Energy Package specifically for the Nord Stream 2 project. Adopted retroactively, when the main investments had already been made," Lavrov told Hungary's Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview.

This decision struck a blow to one of the fundamental principles of market relations ” the protection of the rights of a conscientious investor, according to the minister.

"Of course, it did not boost our confidence in the reliability of our partners," Lavrov noted.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which is 99% completed, provides for the construction of a 745-mile offshore twin pipeline aimed to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany. Ukraine and several eastern European states have called on the European Union to abandon the project, citing the bloc's perceived energy over-dependence on Moscow.

The US has objected to the construction of the pipeline and sanctioned several entities linked to Nord Stream 2. Russia, in turn, has insisted that the Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project, urging critics to stop politicizing it.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Germany Nord Hungary May Gas 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

59 minutes ago
 Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

9 hours ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

10 hours ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

10 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.