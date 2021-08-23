(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia's trust in many of its European partners in the energy sector has been undermined, and the extension of the Third Energy Package to Nord Stream 2 has further eroded confidence in their reliability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov has already accused the European Commission of dishonest behavior concerning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and promised to legally defend Russia's rights in the matter. It was in response to the EC decision to retroactively extend the effect of the third round of EU energy market legislation to Nord Stream 2.

"As for trust, it is a complicated matter. Trust is accumulated over years, but can be wasted overnight ... Our trust in many European partners in the energy sector has also been seriously undermined. In May 2019, the EU adopted amendments to the so-called gas directive of the Third Energy Package specifically for the Nord Stream 2 project. Adopted retroactively, when the main investments had already been made," Lavrov told Hungary's Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview.

This decision struck a blow to one of the fundamental principles of market relations ” the protection of the rights of a conscientious investor, according to the minister.

"Of course, it did not boost our confidence in the reliability of our partners," Lavrov noted.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which is 99% completed, provides for the construction of a 745-mile offshore twin pipeline aimed to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany. Ukraine and several eastern European states have called on the European Union to abandon the project, citing the bloc's perceived energy over-dependence on Moscow.

The US has objected to the construction of the pipeline and sanctioned several entities linked to Nord Stream 2. Russia, in turn, has insisted that the Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project, urging critics to stop politicizing it.