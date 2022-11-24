UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers completed a 13-hour flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers completed a 13-hour flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas," the statement said.

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet air force and air defense formation, according to the ministry.

"During the flight, the crews of the Tu-160 aircraft worked out refueling in the air," the ministry said.

The ministry underscored that Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean, and all such Russia's flights are carried out in strict accordance with the International airspace management system.

