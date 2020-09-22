UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tu-160 Conduct Flight Along Belarus' Western Borders During Drills - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Two Russia's Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted on Tuesday a special flight along Belarus' south-western, western and north-western borders as part of the joint military exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 22, 2020, two Russia's hypersonic strategic missile carrier bombers Tu-160, launched from Engels airbase [in Russia], conducted a special flight along the south-western, the western and the north-western borders of the Republic of Belarus, as part of the active phase of the Belarusian-Russian military drills Slavic Fraternity-2020," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian pilots practiced cooperation with the Belarusian Air Force's combat aviation on shielding joint forces on the ground, the ministry explained.

More Stories From World

