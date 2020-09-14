UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tu-160 Missile Carriers Flew Over Northern Seas, Atlantic - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Russia's Tu-160 Missile Carriers Flew Over Northern Seas, Atlantic - Defense Ministry

Two Russian missile carriers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and the Norwegian Seas, as well as the Atlantic Ocean, escorted by Royal Norwegian Air Force planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Two Russian missile carriers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and the Norwegian Seas, as well as the Atlantic Ocean, escorted by Royal Norwegian Air Force planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents, the Norwegian Seas and the Atlantic Ocean ... At certain stages of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by MiG-31 of the Russian Navy, as well as F-16 fighters of the Royal Norwegian Air Force," the statement says.

The flight lasted about 10 hours, the ministry said.

"All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace," it said.

