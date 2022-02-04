(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia's modernized strategic bomber Tu-160M will become the world's first aircraft with reverse-launched missiles capable of hitting targets behind the plane, a source in the aircraft manufacturing industry told Sputnik.

On January 12, the Tu-160M strategic bomber carried out a maiden flight that lasted for 30 minutes.

"The first made Tu-160M is equipped with a rear-view radar that will allow the aircraft to use so-called reverse-launched missiles for the self-defense against air-to-air, surface-to-air missiles and fighters," the source said, explaining that these missiles are able to destroy the targets behind the plane.