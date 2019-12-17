(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Tu-22 bomber has faced an engine failure during a scheduled flight in the country's southern Astrakhan region, but the pilots have not sustained any injuries, and no damage has been done, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"An engine breakdown happened during a scheduled flight of the Tu-22 in the Astrakhan region.

Thanks to skillfulness of the staffers, they have managed to remove the plane with the failed engine from a settlement and land it on the ground," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The pilots have not been injured, they have left the bomber without any assistance and have been taken to the home airfield, the ministry added.

"The plane was not carrying any weapons. There is no damage on the ground," the Defense Ministry said.