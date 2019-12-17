UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Tu-22 Plane Lands On Ground In Country's South After Engine Failure - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russia's Tu-22 Plane Lands on Ground in Country's South After Engine Failure - Ministry

Russia's Tu-22 bomber has faced an engine failure during a scheduled flight in the country's southern Astrakhan region, but the pilots have not sustained any injuries, and no damage has been done, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's Tu-22 bomber has faced an engine failure during a scheduled flight in the country's southern Astrakhan region, but the pilots have not sustained any injuries, and no damage has been done, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"An engine breakdown happened during a scheduled flight of the Tu-22 in the Astrakhan region.

Thanks to skillfulness of the staffers, they have managed to remove the plane with the failed engine from a settlement and land it on the ground," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The pilots have not been injured, they have left the bomber without any assistance and have been taken to the home airfield, the ministry added.

"The plane was not carrying any weapons. There is no damage on the ground," the Defense Ministry said.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Astrakhan From

Recent Stories

Paper industry waste liquor can be reused in green ..

4 minutes ago

Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering ..

4 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Russian, Japanese Governors to Tak ..

4 minutes ago

190,222 women pass out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's ..

7 minutes ago

Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.