MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russia's Tu-22M3 bombers will be involved in the joint military exercise with Uzbekistan, which will run through August 10 near the border with Afghanistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Four Tu-22M3 supersonic cruise-missile-capable bombers were relocated to an operational airfield in the Saratov region to participate in the joint Russian-Uzbek exercise, which will be held in early August at the Termez training round in the Republic of Uzbekistan's Surxondaryo region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Tu-22M3 crews will practice delivering multiple bomb strikes at conditional camouflaged militant camps and ammunition depots. MiG-29 fighters of the Uzbek air defense forces will provide protection to the Russian bombers.

Around 1,500 Russian and Uzbek servicemen are set to take part in the drills.