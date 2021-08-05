UrduPoint.com

Russia's Tu-22M3 Bombers To Be Used In Drills With Uzbekistan At Afghan Border - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:44 PM

Russia's Tu-22M3 bombers will be involved in the joint military exercise with Uzbekistan, which will run through August 10 near the border with Afghanistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russia's Tu-22M3 bombers will be involved in the joint military exercise with Uzbekistan, which will run through August 10 near the border with Afghanistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Four Tu-22M3 supersonic cruise-missile-capable bombers were relocated to an operational airfield in the Saratov region to participate in the joint Russian-Uzbek exercise, which will be held in early August at the Termez training round in the Republic of Uzbekistan's Surxondaryo region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Tu-22M3 crews will practice delivering multiple bomb strikes at conditional camouflaged militant camps and ammunition depots. MiG-29 fighters of the Uzbek air defense forces will provide protection to the Russian bombers.

Around 1,500 Russian and Uzbek servicemen are set to take part in the drills.

