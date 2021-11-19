Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95ms performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95ms performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Two strategic long-range missile carriers Tu-95ms performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk seas.

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the Su-35s of the Eastern Military Air Force and Air Defense District. The flight duration was about 10 hours," the ministry said.

It is noted that long-range aviation crews regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean with all flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.