UrduPoint.com

Russia's Tu-95ms Conduct Planned Flight Over Northeastern Neutral Waters -Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:14 PM

Russia's Tu-95ms Conduct Planned Flight Over Northeastern Neutral Waters -Defense Ministry

Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95ms performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95ms performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Two strategic long-range missile carriers Tu-95ms performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering, Chukchi and Okhotsk seas.

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the Su-35s of the Eastern Military Air Force and Air Defense District. The flight duration was about 10 hours," the ministry said.

It is noted that long-range aviation crews regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean with all flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

Related Topics

Russia Okhotsk All

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs ..

PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs in first T20 match

22 minutes ago
 Canada sees increased inflow of international fund ..

Canada sees increased inflow of international funds

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Zambia launches probe on illegal issuance of minin ..

Zambia launches probe on illegal issuance of mining licenses

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China join hands in animal feed research ..

Pakistan, China join hands in animal feed research

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand division directs expedited w ..

Commissioner Malakand division directs expedited work on Chitral University

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.