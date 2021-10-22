Russia's two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, the defense ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia's two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukotsk Sea, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. They were escorted by crews of the Su-35S planes of the Eastern Military District's air force and air defense. The flight lasted more than nine hours," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.