Russia's Tuapse City On High Alert Following Spill Of Oil Into Sea - Emergency Service

The so-called regime of high alert regime has been declared in Russia's Tuapse city on Black Sea coast in the Krasnodar region due to a spill of oil products near the shore, the regional branch of the Russian ministry of emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Tuesday

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The so-called regime of high alert regime has been declared in Russia's Tuapse city on Black Sea coast in the Krasnodar region due to a spill of oil products near the shore, the regional branch of the Russian ministry of emergencies (EMERCOM) said on Tuesday.

"On May 24, an inspection of the Black Sea waters found a spill of oil-containing fluid 790 meters (0.5 miles) off Tuapse's coast.

City authorities introduced the high alert regime to arrange for cleaning works," the statement read.

Six vessels designed specifically to tackle emergencies were deployed to treat the spill, according to EMERCOM.

While the emergency authority did not specify the size of the oil patch, the regional office of Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, said that the threshold limit value of dangerous substances in water and ground was not breached.

