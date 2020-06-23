MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia's strategic bombers manufacturer Tupolev said in its annual report on Tuesday it was working on unmanned aerial vehicles for the country's armed forces.

"The company is now focusing on strategic areas of the aviation technologies development, with an aim to equip our armed forces with the most up-to-date vehicles, both manned and unmanned," the report read.