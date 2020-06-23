UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Tupolev Working On Unmanned Aerial Vehicles For Country's Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Tupolev Working on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Country's Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia's strategic bombers manufacturer Tupolev said in its annual report on Tuesday it was working on unmanned aerial vehicles for the country's armed forces.

"The company is now focusing on strategic areas of the aviation technologies development, with an aim to equip our armed forces with the most up-to-date vehicles, both manned and unmanned," the report read.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

Update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, bo ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, agai ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.