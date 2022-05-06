UrduPoint.com

Russia's Turchak Says Locals In Kherson Region Will Decide Its Fate

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 06:27 PM

The status of the Kherson region, currently under control of Russian troops, will be decided by its people, United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak said on Friday

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The status of the Kherson region, currently under control of Russian troops, will be decided by its people, United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak said on Friday.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. In any case, the status will be determined by the residents," Turchak said, adding that Russia is "here forever."

