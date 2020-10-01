UrduPoint.com
Russia's TV Rain Deputy Chief Editor Came Under Fire In Karabakh - Chief Editor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:26 PM

Russia's TV Rain Deputy Chief Editor Came Under Fire in Karabakh - Chief Editor

A deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Dozhd (TV Rain) broadcaster, Dmitry Yelovsky, came under fire amid the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, TV Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Dozhd (TV Rain) broadcaster, Dmitry Yelovsky, came under fire amid the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, tv Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko said on Thursday.

"Dozhd Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Yelovsky came under fire in the city of Martuini in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh, he is currently in a bomb shelter," Dzyadko wrote on Telegram.

