MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Dozhd (TV Rain) broadcaster, Dmitry Yelovsky, came under fire amid the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, tv Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko said on Thursday.

"Dozhd Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Yelovsky came under fire in the city of Martuini in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh, he is currently in a bomb shelter," Dzyadko wrote on Telegram.