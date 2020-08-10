UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's TV Rain Journalists Banned From Visiting Belarus For 5 Years - Chief Editor

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia's TV Rain Journalists Banned From Visiting Belarus for 5 Years - Chief Editor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Journalists working for Russia's tv Rain who have recently returned to Moscow from Minsk are banned from visiting Belarus for five years, TV Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko told Sputnik on Monday.

Two correspondents and one cameraman working for TV Rain were detained on Sunday in Minsk for covering the presidential election without due accreditation. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Sunday they would be deported.

"Everything is fine, they returned to Moscow this morning, around one hour ago. They are banned from visiting the Republic of Belarus during the next five years," Dzyadko said.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Moscow Russia Fine Minsk Belarus Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

30 minutes ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

44 minutes ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

46 minutes ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

1 hour ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.