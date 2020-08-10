MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Journalists working for Russia's tv Rain who have recently returned to Moscow from Minsk are banned from visiting Belarus for five years, TV Rain Editor-in-Chief Tikhon Dzyadko told Sputnik on Monday.

Two correspondents and one cameraman working for TV Rain were detained on Sunday in Minsk for covering the presidential election without due accreditation. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Sunday they would be deported.

"Everything is fine, they returned to Moscow this morning, around one hour ago. They are banned from visiting the Republic of Belarus during the next five years," Dzyadko said.