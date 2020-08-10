UrduPoint.com
Russia's TV Rain Journalists Detained In Minsk Expected To Be Deported To Russia On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia's TV Rain Journalists Detained in Minsk Expected to Be Deported to Russia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The journalists of Russian tv Rain detained on Sunday in Minsk for covering the presidential election in Belarus without accreditation are expected to be deported to Russia later this day, lawyer Anton Gashinskiy told Sputnik.

"Everything was resolved safely, they will be deported, they are expected to arrive in Russia later today," Gashinskiy said.

According to the lawyer, the Russian embassy in Minsk will be engaged in the deportation.

The journalists themselves - Vladimir Romenskiy, Vasiliy Polonskiy and Nikolai Antipov - have already got in touch and said that they had been released, according to TV Rain.

The broadcaster noted that the journalists are currently on the way to the Russian city of Smolensk.

More Stories From World

