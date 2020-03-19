TVEL, the fuel division of Russia's Rosatom, will supply nuclear fuel for the research reactor at Rez center in the Czech Republic, the company said in a press release

"TVEL has contracted supply of nuclear fuel for the LVR-15 research reactor at the Nuclear Research Center in Řež, the Czech Republic (Centrum výzkumu Řež s.r.o., CVŘ).

The contract covers fuel supply in 2020 and has a framework structure for future supplies on the request of the customer," the company said.

The CVR, which operates experimental research reactors LVR-15 and LR-0, is a major nuclear physics institution in Europe. Its irradiation and post-irradiation studies have contributed to the "development and verification of Russian fuel for large-scale commercial power reactors."

In addition, the LVR-15 research will concern Russian-made zirconium alloys. Such alloys can be used for the outer layers of the fuel rods in reactors.