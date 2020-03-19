UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's TVEL To Supply Fuel For Reactor At Czech Research Center Rez - Press Release

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:48 PM

Russia's TVEL to Supply Fuel for Reactor at Czech Research Center Rez - Press Release

TVEL, the fuel division of Russia's Rosatom, will supply nuclear fuel for the research reactor at Rez center in the Czech Republic, the company said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) TVEL, the fuel division of Russia's Rosatom, will supply nuclear fuel for the research reactor at Rez center in the Czech Republic, the company said in a press release.

"TVEL has contracted supply of nuclear fuel for the LVR-15 research reactor at the Nuclear Research Center in Řež, the Czech Republic (Centrum výzkumu Řež s.r.o., CVŘ).

The contract covers fuel supply in 2020 and has a framework structure for future supplies on the request of the customer," the company said.

The CVR, which operates experimental research reactors LVR-15 and LR-0, is a major nuclear physics institution in Europe. Its irradiation and post-irradiation studies have contributed to the "development and verification of Russian fuel for large-scale commercial power reactors."

In addition, the LVR-15 research will concern Russian-made zirconium alloys. Such alloys can be used for the outer layers of the fuel rods in reactors.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear Company Czech Republic 2020

Recent Stories

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: She ..

5 minutes ago

Smart Dubai urges public to utilise &#039;DubaiNow ..

21 minutes ago

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

39 minutes ago

HCSTSI expresses concern over violation of Sindh H ..

15 minutes ago

Vegetable crop with polluted water ploughed

15 minutes ago

Alibaba offers AI diagnostic tool of COVID-19 to m ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.