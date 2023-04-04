Close
Russia's Tver Region Bans Use Of UAVs Until May 15 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Russia's Tver Region Bans Use of UAVs Until May 15 - Authorities

Russia's western Tver Region on Tuesday introduced a ban on the unauthorized use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the regional government has said

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russia's western Tver Region on Tuesday introduced a ban on the unauthorized use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the regional government has said.

"A ban on the use of UAVs, regardless of their weight, is introduced on the territory of the Tver Region in order to reinforce public order and safety," the regional government said in a statement, adding that the ban will be in effect until May 15.

Such bans are currently in place in 31 Russian regions, the statement added.

Drone attacks on Russian cities have become more frequent amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, forcing many regional authorities to ban the use of UAVs for security reasons.

