(@FahadShabbir)

RADCHENKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia's Tver Region decided to restrict access to the town of Konakovo, where one of the biggest power stations in central Russia is located, to protect it from the spread of COVID-19, the regional government said in a statement.

On Monday, the region, which lies northwest of Moscow, restricted access to the town of Udomlya to ensure the protection of the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant.

"Governor of the Tver Region Igor Rudenya signed a decree on introducing additional restrictions, aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in Konakovo. The municipality hosts one of biggest producers of power and heat, the Konakovo Power Station," the regional government said on Thursday.

Under the governor's decree, everyone - except local residents and employees of local enterprises - will be banned from entering Konakovo until April 30.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 142,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 27,938 COVID-19 cases so far, with 2,304 patients having recovered and 232 fatalities. The Tver Region has registered 151 cases of the coronavirus, including 24 in the Konakovo District.