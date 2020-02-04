Citizens of Russia and other countries who have expressed a desire to leave the city of Wuhan and Hubei province in China will be quarantined in the Tyumen region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Tuesday

"The location where our citizens, as well as the citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union and Ukraine, will be under quarantine, is determined to be the Tyumen region," Golikova told reporters.

According to Golikova, Russia is evacuating a total of 147 people, including 10 Belarusian, one Armenian, one Ukrainian and one Kazakh citizens.

Russian Aerospace Forces have already sent three military transport planes with medical personnel on board to the city of Wuhan and Hubei province to carry out the evacuation.