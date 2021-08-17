UrduPoint.com

Russia's UAC Confirms Il-112V Military Plane Crashed During Training Flight

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:09 PM

Russia's UAC Confirms Il-112V Military Plane Crashed During Training Flight

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) confirmed on Tuesday that an Il-112V light military transport aircraft crashed during landing approach in the Moscow region, also noting that a special commission will investigate the accident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) confirmed on Tuesday that an Il-112V light military transport aircraft crashed during landing approach in the Moscow region, also noting that a special commission will investigate the accident.

Earlier in the day, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik that a prototype of Russia's new aircraft crashed in the Moscow region.

"The accident with the Il-112V light military transport aircraft occurred during a training flight, in the course of the landing approach near the Kubinka airfield ... A special commission will be created to establish the causes of the accident," the UAC said.

