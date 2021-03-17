UrduPoint.com
Russia's UAC, Hungarian Aviation Engineering Agree Production Of Il-103 In Hungary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

Russia's UAC, Hungarian Aviation Engineering Agree Production of Il-103 in Hungary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Hungary's Aviation Engineering signed an agreement for the modernization and licensed production of the Il-103 aircraft in Hungary, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Wednesday.

"On March 17, an agreement was signed for the modernization and licensed production of the Il-103 in Hungary between the Ilyushin Aviation Complex [head enterprise of the transport aviation division of UAC as part of Rostec State Corporation] and Hungarian company Aviation Engineering," the statement says.

More Stories From World

