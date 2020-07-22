(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is considering the development of an enlarged version of the short-haul Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger plane, the Russian Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, different options of aircraft dimensions including for 115, 120, 125, 130 and 140 seats in a single-class layout are under consideration. Meanwhile, the Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute simulates the technical parameters of the liner and its behavior when the capacity increases to a different number of seats, at the request of the UAC,

The project to develop an enlarged version of the SSJ100 may come after the UAC completes the SSJ100 New, a modernized liner of the current size consisting mostly of domestic components, the newspaper reported, adding that supplies of the SSJ100 New should start in 2023.

The SSJ100 is designed to carry 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles). The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008, and was put into commercial operation in 2011.