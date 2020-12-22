(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has not received notifications about the termination of cooperation from its foreign partners after the United States imposed fresh sanctions, the UAC press service said on Tuesday.

The US Department of Commerce published on Monday a list of 103 companies affiliated with Russian and Chinese military that were banned from purchasing certain US goods and technologies. The list includes 45 Russian enterprises and 58 companies from China.

"From the published information, it follows that American companies need to obtain licenses for cooperation with enterprises from the list. We have not received notifications of termination of cooperation from our foreign partners.

The implementation of our aviation programs continues," the UAC noted.

The UAC stressed that foreign components had not been used in the development and production of military aircraft for a long time, and the planned work is underway on the development of civilian products using national systems of a new generation.

The corporation was established on February 20, 2006, with the aim of preserving and developing the scientific and production potential of the Russian aircraft building complex and ensuring the security and defense capability of the state. The UAC includes about 30 companies and is one of the largest players in the global aviation market.