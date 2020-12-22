UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's UAC Says Relations With Foreign Partners Unaffected By New US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russia's UAC Says Relations With Foreign Partners Unaffected by New US Sanctions

The Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has not received notifications about the termination of cooperation from its foreign partners after the United States imposed fresh sanctions, the UAC press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has not received notifications about the termination of cooperation from its foreign partners after the United States imposed fresh sanctions, the UAC press service said on Tuesday.

The US Department of Commerce published on Monday a list of 103 companies affiliated with Russian and Chinese military that were banned from purchasing certain US goods and technologies. The list includes 45 Russian enterprises and 58 companies from China.

"From the published information, it follows that American companies need to obtain licenses for cooperation with enterprises from the list. We have not received notifications of termination of cooperation from our foreign partners.

The implementation of our aviation programs continues," the UAC noted.

The UAC stressed that foreign components had not been used in the development and production of military aircraft for a long time, and the planned work is underway on the development of civilian products using national systems of a new generation.

The corporation was established on February 20, 2006, with the aim of preserving and developing the scientific and production potential of the Russian aircraft building complex and ensuring the security and defense capability of the state. The UAC includes about 30 companies and is one of the largest players in the global aviation market.

Related Topics

Russia China United States February Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Cambodia suspends sending laborers to Thailand aft ..

7 seconds ago

Christmas celebrations started in Sukkur

8 seconds ago

Rizwan shines as Pakistan defeats New Zealand in 3 ..

13 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Player of Year and Century ..

15 minutes ago

WHO Representative Says Mutated COVID-19 Unlikely ..

8 minutes ago

WHO Europe to convene member states over new virus ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.