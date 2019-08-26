(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has launched a continuous jigless assembly line at its Ulyanovsk-based aircraft plant Aviastar-SP to accelerate the production of heavy military transport aircraft Il-76MD-90A and its modifications, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik.

"The line has been launched, the assembly of aircraft using new equipment is starting," the source said.

The United Aircraft Corporation did not comment on this information.

In March, UAC technical director Yuri Tarasov told Sputnik that Aviastar-SP had started installation of this assembly line. The plant will boast two robotic stations to automatically assemble units of the fuselage, wings and tail sections, as well as six automated stations for installation of different systems and engines, Tarasov said, adding that that this technology makes it possible to reduce the time to perform the most difficult operations during the aircraft assembly with a significant increase in quality.

The Il-76MD-90A is a deeply modernized version of Russia's world-famous Il-76 aircraft, featuring a fully-digital flight control system, new avionics and PS-90A-76 engines with improved fuel efficiency systems. The aircraft was designed for parachuting and landing of military personnel, military equipment, cargoes, fuel and containers.

The test flights of the aircraft are expected to be completed by 2021.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in March that the Russian Defense Ministry was planning to purchase by 2030 over 100 Il-76MD-90A aircraft that would be used in military transport and aerial tanker capacity.