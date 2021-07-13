UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's UAC To Present Brand New Military Plane On 1st Day Of MAKS-2021 - Rostec

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

Russia's UAC to Present Brand New Military Plane on 1st Day of MAKS-2021 - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a part of State Corporation Rostec, will present an entirely new military plane on the first day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, Rostec announced on Tuesday.

"The United Aircraft Corporation presents a cutting edge military plane on July 20 ” the first day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 in the city of Zhukovskiy," Rostec said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

9 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

9 hours ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

9 hours ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

9 hours ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.