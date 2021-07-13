MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a part of State Corporation Rostec, will present an entirely new military plane on the first day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, Rostec announced on Tuesday.

"The United Aircraft Corporation presents a cutting edge military plane on July 20 ” the first day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 in the city of Zhukovskiy," Rostec said in a statement.