The Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will put two Russian MS-21 aircraft into trial operation by the end of 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will put two Russian MS-21 aircraft into trial operation by the end of 2022, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"Initially, it was four aircraft, in fact two MS-21 aircraft will be put into trial operation ...

We see no reason to equip (the aircraft) with an imported component base, taking into account the fact that we will operate it, using the Russian aggregate component, in the future," Manturov told reporters.

Work on the certification of the import-substituted version of MS-21 continues, the official said, adding that the mass production of this version will begin in 2024.