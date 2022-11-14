UrduPoint.com

Russia's UAC To Supply About 10 SSJ100s, Then Switch To SSJ-New - Russian Trade Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Russia's UAC to Supply About 10 SSJ100s, Then Switch to SSJ-New - Russian Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Enterprises of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plan to deliver about 10 new SSJ100 aircraft, and then finally switch to the production of SSJ-New, which is produced from Russian-made components, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian newspaper Izvestia reported on Monday that Russian airlines in 2022 will receive 10 SSJ100s, instead of the 19 aircraft promised this spring.

"In total, within the framework of the SSJ-100 program, it is planned to deliver about 10 new aircraft, then the UAC enterprises will finally switch to the production of the Russian-made version of the aircraft - SSJ-New," the ministry said, adding that one new aircraft has already been delivered, while six more already built aircraft are waiting when they will be handed over to air companies in the near future.

The ministry noted that the production center of the Irkut corporation is actively preparing for the serial production of SSJ-New planes.

According to the ministry, five SSJ-New fuselages are in production in varying degrees of readiness, and another one has been handed over to the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute for ground testing. The production plan for 2023 provides for the construction of two aircraft, the ministry said.

