Russia's Ukraine Policy Remains Constant Despite Leadership Change In Kiev - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

Russia sees no change in its policy toward Ukraine after a leadership change in Kiev and maintains that the implementation of the Minsk Agreements is the only way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

"We pursue a consistent policy and do everything possible to help implement the Minsk agreements.

We proceed from the fact that the Minsk complex of measures is a document that has no alternatives and only the implementation of all of its provisions in a strictly specified order can become the key to solving the internal Ukrainian problem. This [the policy] remains a constant, which, according to our constitution, is determined by the Russian president," Peskov told a regular press briefing when asked if the Kremlin's approach towards Ukraine had changed.

