UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ulyanov Hopes Decision To Trigger JCPOA Dispute Tool Will Not Complicate Things

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:41 PM

Russia's Ulyanov Hopes Decision to Trigger JCPOA Dispute Tool Will Not Complicate Things

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, expressed hope on Tuesday that the UK-German-French initiative on triggering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute resolution mechanism would not make the situation around the Iran nuclear deal even more complicated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, expressed hope on Tuesday that the UK-German-French initiative on triggering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute resolution mechanism would not make the situation around the Iran nuclear deal even more complicated.

The countries, commonly referred to as the EU big three, said in a joint statement earlier in the day that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 deal, given Iran's reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

"E-3 decided to engage Dispute Resolution Mechanism as set out in para. 36 of #JCPOA. They stated that they did it "in good faith" to preserve the deal and that it has nothing to do with maximum pressure policy. Let's hope that this step will not complicate the situation further," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Russia Twitter Nuclear Big Three Vienna 2015

Recent Stories

MUET to organize sports week from Feb 04

3 minutes ago

Soybean futures close higher

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post providing rapid, affordable delivery ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, CP express pride in Emirati efforts t ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Oil Companies Refuse to Budge on Oil Trans ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.