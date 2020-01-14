Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, expressed hope on Tuesday that the UK-German-French initiative on triggering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute resolution mechanism would not make the situation around the Iran nuclear deal even more complicated

The countries, commonly referred to as the EU big three, said in a joint statement earlier in the day that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 deal, given Iran's reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

"E-3 decided to engage Dispute Resolution Mechanism as set out in para. 36 of #JCPOA. They stated that they did it "in good faith" to preserve the deal and that it has nothing to do with maximum pressure policy. Let's hope that this step will not complicate the situation further," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.