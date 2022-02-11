- Home
- Russia's Ulyanov Meets With US Special Envoy for Iran, Says Sides Moving Forward on JCPOA
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 06:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov held a meeting with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Friday and said that sides are moving forward at the Vienna-hosted talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
"Yet another very useful meeting with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley. We are definitely moving ahead at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," Ulyanov tweeted.