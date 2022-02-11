Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov held a meeting with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Friday and said that sides are moving forward at the Vienna-hosted talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

"Yet another very useful meeting with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley. We are definitely moving ahead at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," Ulyanov tweeted.