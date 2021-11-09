VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The US decision not to participate in the conference on a Mideast zone free from weapons of mass destruction (WMD) is regrettable, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The #US announced that it wouldn't attend the Conference on #WMD-free zone in the #MiddleEast.

Regrettable and unjustifiable decision going contrary to the interests of non-proliferation and undermining the credibility of the US as a co-sponsor of 1995 Resolution on the ME," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

"The #US decision not to attend the Conference on #WMD-free zone in the #MiddleEast (NYC, 29 November-3 December) sends very bad signal to #NPT States Parties on the eve of the NPT Review Conference to be held in January," he also said.