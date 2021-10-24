(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia urged the international community to stand up for the UN Charter as Western leaders increasingly call for a "rule-based world order."

"Today, there are increasing attempts to revise the international legal norms laid down in the Charter, to promote a certain world order based on rules. Our common task is to stand up for the UN Charter. We reaffirm our full commitment to the central and coordinating role of the UN in international affairs and want to declare that the UN Charter is our rules," Nebenzia said in an address on the occasion of the United Nations Day, posted on the mission's Twitter.

The envoy noted that the founders of the organization laid down the fundamental goals and principles of interstate cooperation in the Charter.

"Only by observing them can humanity move towards building a more just, prosperous and secure world, and prevent new global wars," he stressed.

The UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the Charter of the organization in 1945. The UN has officially come into existence after the ratification of the document.