Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch Of Cybersecurity Dialogue With US A 'Big Thing'

The launch of cybersecurity dialogue between Russia and the United States under President Joe Biden's administration is a "big thing," unimaginable just a year ago, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Friday

"Before Biden came to the office, we offered many times a meaningful dialogue on cybersecurity, which we were denied. Now, we have restarted, we have the dialogue which we maintain," Nebenzia said. "This year, which is a big breakthrough, we will co-sponsor together with the US a resolution on information security in the (UN General Assembly) First Committee. That is a big thing... Only a year ago, nobody could even dream about thinking about it."

