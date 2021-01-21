MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, has called on the United States to engage in depoliticized work with WHO partners.

"Took note of the decision by J.#Biden to halt the #US withdrawal from the @WHO. We expect Washington to fully honor its commitments to the @WHO, incl financial obligations. We call on the US to engage with all partners within the @WHO in a constructive & depoliticized manner," Gatilov said on Twitter.

In July 2020, then-US President Donald Trump notified the United Nations about the US' withdrawal from the global health body. During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump emerged as a vociferous critic of the organization, accusing it of close ties with China, as well as a failure to implement necessary reforms.

Immediately upon taking office on Thursday, US President Joe Biden issued a flurry of executive orders reversing some of Trump's key policies, including the move to exit the WHO.