(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) While Western countries try to pass Kosovo off as an example of young democracy, it is in fact an international terrorism recruiting depot and a nest of organized crime, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In fact, our colleagues [some Western countries] misrepresent Kosovo as a young paragon of incredible democracy. However, everyone who should is well aware of the fact that this is a recruiting station for international terrorism, a nest of organized crime," Nebenzia said.

In 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the self-proclaimed republic was turning into a stronghold of terrorism, with Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) returning there from the middle East.