UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self isolated, the Russian mission said on Monday.

"The staff at the Permanent Mission of Russia are regularly tested for COVID-19," the statement said.

"Today, Nebenzia's test came back positive. The permanent representative is in self-isolation and will return to face-to-face work when test results are negative."

During the month of February, Russia presides over the UN Security Council. Earlier on Monday, the council's morning meeting on the impact of sanctions was chaired by Russian deputy envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy.