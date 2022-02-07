UrduPoint.com

Russia's UN Envoy Nebenzia Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Mission

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Russia's UN Envoy Nebenzia Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Mission

The Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self isolated, the Russian mission said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self isolated, the Russian mission said on Monday.

"The staff at the Permanent Mission of Russia are regularly tested for COVID-19," the statement said.

"Today, Nebenzia's test came back positive. The permanent representative is in self-isolation and will return to face-to-face work when test results are negative."

During the month of February, Russia presides over the UN Security Council. Earlier on Monday, the council's morning meeting on the impact of sanctions was chaired by Russian deputy envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia February

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 West's Sanctions Make North Korea Unwilling to Coo ..

West's Sanctions Make North Korea Unwilling to Cooperate - Russian Envoy to UN

1 minute ago
 White House Probe Found Top Science Adviser Bullie ..

White House Probe Found Top Science Adviser Bullied, Demeaned Employees - Report ..

1 minute ago
 UAF VC for quality research work to cope with agri ..

UAF VC for quality research work to cope with agriculture issues

1 minute ago
 US Climate Envoy Kerry to Visit Mexico on February ..

US Climate Envoy Kerry to Visit Mexico on February 9 - State Dept.

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 32 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 32 more positive of corona

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>