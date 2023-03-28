UrduPoint.com

Russia's UN Envoy Says Efforts Being Made To Cover Up Nord Stream Sabotage

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that efforts are being made to cover up the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Precious time is being wasted, and there are increasing suspicions that within these investigations, efforts are being made not to shed light on what happened with the acts of sabotage, but rather to hide evidence and to clean up the crime scene," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

