MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian delegation to this year's UN General Assembly includes members of 19 domestic non-profit organizations that have the relevant professional knowledge to assist in the delegates' work as experts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We will continue the practice that has proven successful and implies including representatives of Russian non-profit organizations in our delegations at the UN General Assembly sessions. During the current session ... 19 domestic organizations are providing us with expert support," Lavrov said during the meeting with leadership of Russian regional non-profit organizations.

He also noted that the Foreign Ministry was ready to help Russian bodies of civil society enter international platforms and build contacts with foreign colleagues.