Russia's UN Mission Vows 'Surprises' At UNSC Ministerial Meeting On Ukraine On July 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia will prepare "surprises" at the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine scheduled for Monday, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy has said.

"Tomorrow, on July 17, at 10 p.m. Moscow time (18:00 GMT), another discussion of the Ukrainian crisis will take place in the UN Security Council, requested by the UK presidency in the Council. The Westerners are going to bring 'heavy artillery' of a number of foreign ministers to the meeting .

.. We also have something to say. There will be surprises, but they wouldn't be disclosed just yet here," the diplomat wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

Polyanskiy added that Western countries would try to turn the meeting into a "loud anti-Russian show."

On July 1, the UK assumed presidency in the UN Security Council for the month of July. The ministerial meeting is expected to be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

