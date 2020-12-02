UrduPoint.com
Russia's UN Official Dmitry Polyanskiy Says Berlin, Paris Opposed Online Webcast Of UNSC Meeting On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:44 PM

Russia's UN Official Dmitry Polyanskiy Says Berlin, Paris Opposed Online Webcast of UNSC Meeting on Ukraine

Germany and France have objected to broadcasting on the UN website of an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the conflict in Ukraine at the initiative of Moscow, expected to be attended by the representatives of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Germany and France have objected to broadcasting on the UN website of an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the conflict in Ukraine at the initiative of Moscow, expected to be attended by the representatives of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council is due to hold an informal "Arria formula" meeting convened by Russia. The event will focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements and is due to be attended by Vladislav Deinego, Luhansk People's Republic' (LRP) envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, and Natalia Nikonorova, Donetsk People's Republic (DRP) representative in the Contact Group and DRP foreign minister. According to Polyanskiy, Berlin and Paris tried to convince the participants to hold the meeting in the Normandy Format, which includes Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, to prevent the DRP and LRP representatives from participating in it.

"An update on the preparation of our meeting.

Since our colleagues from @GermanyUN, who are clearly concerned that the truth about real situation in #Donbass will go viral, have cowardly blocked its webcast via UN Web tv,it may be watched only on our Youtube channel," Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

The Russian UN official has explained that the Normandy Format is designed to encourage Luhansk, Donetsk and Kiev to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through the implementation of the Minsk agreements, stressing that it would not be possible without direct dialogue between the parties.

Notably, Polyanskiy that the Kiev delegation was also invited to the meeting, and it is up to them to attend it or not.

"They [Berlin, Paris] took the largely unprecedented step of opposing the broadcast and archiving of this event on the UN website," he went on in Telegram, specifying that the broadcast can be held only if all members agree on it.

Polyanskiy said that in response Moscow would object to the broadcasts of the "Arria formula" meetings on the UN website initiated by Germany and France.

