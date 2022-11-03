UrduPoint.com

Russia's Uncertainty Over Grain Deal Threatens Food Security - UK Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022

Russia's Uncertainty Over Grain Deal Threatens Food Security - UK Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russia is threatening global food security after causing uncertainty over its participation in the Black Sea grain shipping deal, the top British diplomat, James Cleverly, is due to say at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers later on Thursday, according to the UK Foreign Office.

On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal.

"Putin's actions are plunging the world's poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices," Cleverly was quoted as saying in the statement released ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Germany.

The minister also urged Russia to agree on the extension of the deal, which is set to expire on November 19, adding that the so-called deliberate uncertainty that was caused by Russia's decisions on its participation in the deal raised fears around food security.

G7 foreign ministers are meeting in the German city of Muenster from November 3-4 for their tenth meeting during the German G7 Presidency. They intend to focus on Ukraine but discuss other foreign political areas as well, such as China, the Indo-Pacific, Iran and Central Asia.

