Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

He number of registered unemployed Russian citizens reached its peak in September and is further forecast to decrease, Russian Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The number of registered unemployed Russian citizens reached its peak in September and is further forecast to decrease, Russian Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Monday.

According to the minster, unemployment in Russia has grown to 6.4 percent since March or by 1.3 million people to 4.8 million people.

The number of people who filed for unemployment benefits in Russia during the pandemic has grown from 20 percent to 80 percent, and more than 80 percent of registered citizens are receiving support at the moment, Kotyakov said.

As stated by the minister, the situation is currently stabilizing and, if nothing changes, the number of unemployed is forecast to gradually decrease.

