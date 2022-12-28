UrduPoint.com

Russia's Unemployment Rate Falls To Historic Low Of 3.7% In November - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's unemployment rate dropped to a new all-time low of 3.7% in November, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The situation on the labor market remains stable. In November, unemployment reached a historic low of 3.7%," Mishustin said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the unemployment rate in Russia reached 3.8-3.9%, which was lower than the unemployment rate before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The president noted that the country managed to achieve such results despite the economic collapse predicted to Russia amid the imposition of sanctions by the Western countries.

